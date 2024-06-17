All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Normani release an album at last and NxWorries also drop an anticipated effort. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Normani — “All Yours” It finally happened: Normani released an album. After five years, Dopamine is here. She celebrated the project’s long-awaited release last week with “All Yours,” a smooth and catchy number that delivers some steam. NxWorries — “KeepHer” Feat. Thundercat Speaking of long-awaited releases: Anderson .Paak took a break from his solo work and Silk Sonic to revive NxWorries last week for the duo’s first album since 2016. He and Knxwledge brought some other folks into the fold, too, like Thundercat on the glossy “KeepHer.”

Khalid — “Adore U” Khalid’s latest album, Free Spirit, was his first No. 1 project, but that was five years ago now. Fans have been waiting for a new album since then (aside from the Scenic Drive mixtape in 2021), and while there’s no news of one yet, he did come through last week with “Adore U,” which sees him trying his best to bridge a gap. Tommy Richman — “Devil Is A Lie” Tommy Richman is a candidate for the year’s biggest breakout star thanks to the success of “Million Dollar Baby.” Now he’s in the process of proving he’s more than a one-hit wonder, and he took a stab last week with “Devil Is A Lie.” Like “Million Dollar Baby” before it, it’s got a catchy high-pitched hook that you should start hearing in TikTok videos.

Destroy Lonely — “Luv 4 Ya” You may have heard “Luv 4 Ya” when Destroy Lonely performed it at Coachella, and now the studio version of the track is here. Uproxx’s Aaron Williams notes of the song, “Over a murky beat produced by Lil 88, Henny, and Evertime, the new song finds the young Atlanta upstart going for broke.” Charli XCX — “Spring Breakers” Charli dropped Brat, then she dropped a deluxe edition and decided to erase any doubt about its nature by titling it Brat And It’s The Same But There’s Three More Songs So It’s Not. Among those three more songs that makes it not the same is “Spring Breakers,” which continues the energetic dance party from the base album.

Victoria Monét — “Power Of Two” On top of dropping a new video for “Alright,” Monét also entered the Star Wars universe last week with “Power Of Two“: The track is a cinematic end credits song for the new series The Acolyte. Toro Y Moi — “Tuesday” Toro Y Moi has found himself all over the musical map in his stylistically varied career so far. Who knows where he’ll go next on his upcoming album Hole Erth, which was announced last week. He offered a look, though, with “Tuesday,” which has a bit of hip-hop and a bit of indie rock going on (the album has features from both Don Toliver and Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard).