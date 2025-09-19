Destroy Lonely is “Screwed Up” in his latest video, which accompanies the release of his new album, Broken Hearts 3 (or </3³, if you prefer meme speak). The video is pretty straightforward, following the rule-bending Atlanta rapper on a walkthrough of a crowded nightclub as various slogans related to his label Opium’s favorite themes flash on the screen.
Broken Hearts 3 is the fourth Opium project of 2025, completing the full circuit of the label’s core acts ahead of their Antagonist Tour, kicking off in October. Those projects include Playboi Carti’s Music, Ken Carson’s More Chaos, and Homixide Gang’s Homixide Lifestyle 2. </3³ features a guest appearance from Ken Carson, and is produced by Destroy Lonely’s early collaborators, Clayco, Cxdy, Cade and Bugz Ronin.
You can watch Destroy Lonely “Screwed Up” video above.
Destroy Lonely 2025 Tour Dates
10/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
10/05 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/08 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
10/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ PHX Arena
10/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/20 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/24 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
10/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
10/28 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
10/30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/31 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
11/04 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
11/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
11/07 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
11/08 – Hartford, CT @ PeoplesBank Arena
11/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
11/11 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
11/13 – Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center
11/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
11/16 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
11/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
11/30 – Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena
12/01 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Broken Hearts 3 is out now via Opium/Interscope. You can find more info here.