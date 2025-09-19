Destroy Lonely is “Screwed Up” in his latest video, which accompanies the release of his new album, Broken Hearts 3 (or </3³, if you prefer meme speak). The video is pretty straightforward, following the rule-bending Atlanta rapper on a walkthrough of a crowded nightclub as various slogans related to his label Opium’s favorite themes flash on the screen.

Broken Hearts 3 is the fourth Opium project of 2025, completing the full circuit of the label’s core acts ahead of their Antagonist Tour, kicking off in October. Those projects include Playboi Carti’s Music, Ken Carson’s More Chaos, and Homixide Gang’s Homixide Lifestyle 2. </3³ features a guest appearance from Ken Carson, and is produced by Destroy Lonely’s early collaborators, Clayco, Cxdy, Cade and Bugz Ronin.

You can watch Destroy Lonely “Screwed Up” video above.