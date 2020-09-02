Getty Image
ASAP Nast Denies Ferg Was Kicked Out Of The ASAP Mob Despite Illz’s Claims

ASAP Mob co-founder ASAP Illz had some choice words about fellow member ASAP Ferg on Tuesday. Claiming Ferg was no longer a part of the crew, the rapper wrote: “Sorry guys. That n**** burnt out, songs dumb trash. Mr. Anthem can’t get right.” While the news shocked ASAP Mob fans, crew member ASAP Nast has backtracked on Illz’s comments, denying Ferg was officially let go.

Nast took to Twitter to refute Illz’s statements, saying the group had a “dispute” but that doesn’t mean Ferg is out for good. “Disputes happen in families all over the world everyday,” Nast wrote. The rapper continued to say that Ferg “was not and will not be kicked out of A$AP.” Nast also went on to apologize for group members airing grievances in public but says the situation will be “taken care of the right way.”

After Illz stated that Ferg was kicked out of the crew, Ferg seemingly responded to the situation with a vague post on Instagram. The rapper didn’t directly respond to Illz’s comments. Instead, he’s shared a clip of him listening to Meek Mill’s 2016 Dreams Worth More Than Money track “Cold Hearted.” The snippet played over Diddy’s verse which addresses disloyal friends, seemingly making a dig at Illz’s comments.

