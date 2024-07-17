Did Big Sean Diss Kendrick Lamar In His ‘On The Radar’ Freestyle?

Hip-hop’s summer of beef continues?

At least, some fans think it does after Big Sean freestyled for the On The Radar Radio show. See, over the course of his verse, Sean drops several bars that some have interpreted as shots at Kendrick Lamar. Kendrick, of course, just wrapped up his vitriolic beatdown of Drake; however, in doing so, he and the Canadian kinda stepped on Big Sean’s new album rollout.

Big Sean disses Dot multiple times and disses Kanye “Niggas looking for engagement like they got they knee bent

I gotta better things to do than find someone to beef with” Dot being engaged for Whitney for 9 years, and also engaging in a beef Drake for clout “Difference is I’m… https://t.co/Dpj1k85XOy pic.twitter.com/kM7Rq1eHIX — chris (@chriscznn) July 16, 2024

Sean was already tangentially involved in the “Big Three” fiasco via his new song “Clarity,” and a leaked, scrapped version of Kendrick’s 2017 song “Element” seemed to give Sean reasons for wanting to strike back. “N****s looking for engagement like they got they knee bent / I gotta better things to do than find someone to beef with,” he says in the verse.

So, does this theory hold water?

Not according to DJ Hed, who has become something of an unofficial authority on most things K. Dot for rap fans on Twitter. After calling a tweet noting the supposed diss “cap,” Hed followed up with a cryptic explanation. “I talked to Sean. The bar was ‘I got better things to do then find someone to beef with.’ And it was not for Dot. Bar was directed at a different Gemini.”

I talked to Sean. The bar was “I got better things to do then find someone to beef with” And it was not for Dot.

Bar was directed at a different Gemini — DJHed (@DJHed) July 17, 2024

Now, I’m not a big astrology guy, but sources (Google) tell me that Kanye West would also fall under that description. He’s also had plenty to say about his frayed relationship with Big Sean during his appearance on N.O.R.E.’s Drink Champs podcast in 2021, calling signing the Detroit rapper the “worst thing I’ve ever done” and accusing him of being a shill for the Democratic Party, which… oy vey.