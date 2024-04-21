For years, Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has been entangled in a seemingly never ending feud with Drake. At one point, the pair appeared to put their differences aside. However, after Drake sampled Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian on his track “Search & Rescue” the temporary truce was voided.

After a few explicit clapbacks online, Ye has decided to take it to the recording booth. With Kendrick Lamar’s verse on Metro Boomin and Future‘s song “Like That” still gaining traction online, Ye jumped on the track to deliver several spicy bars of his on.

Yesterday (April 20), Ye dropped by The Download hosted by Justin Laboy to premiere his guest verse on “Like That.” On the song, Ye took aim at the deal Drake signed with Universal Music Group in 2022, rapping, “You caught a little bag for your masters, didn’t ya? / Lifetime deal, I feel bad for n****s.”

Continue to read the standout section of Ye’s verse, then listen to the snippet below.