Did Kendrick Lamar Diss Big Sean On His Song ‘Element?’

Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers continues to rack up impressive streaming numbers. However, thanks to a viral clip floating around online, his 2017 song “Element” has reentered the mainstream hip-hop chatter. Unlike the official version, Kendrick’s bars in this recording have very clearly named targets. So, did Kendrick diss Big Sean on the unreleased version of “Element?”

The lyrics in question make it hard to refute: “Big Sean keep sneak dissin’ I let it slide / I think his false confidence got him inspired / I can’t make them respect you, baby, it’s not my job / You’re finally famous for who you date, not how you rhyme boy/ Cute ass raps, get your puberty up.” However, during his causal chat with TMZ, Big Sean shut down the idea of any lingering beef between the two.

He went as far as to dismiss the supposed leaked verse, saying, “Ain’t no diss. If it was a diss, it would be a diss!”

Big Sean was the only person mentioned in the unreleased recording. French Montana and Jay Electronica both caught strays. Even Meek Mill and Drake are referenced. Since Kendrick Lamar’s verse on Big Sean’s 2013 “Control” song, supporters of each rapper have speculated that they’ve subtly taken jabs at each other on records throughout the years.

Listen to the official version of Kendrick Lamar’s song “Element” above.

