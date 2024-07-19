donald glover childish gambino
Getty Image
Music

Did Childish Gambino Diss Joe Budden On ‘Bando Stone And The New World?’

The end is here: Today (July 19), Donald Glover released Bando Stone And The New World, which he says will be his final album as Childish Gambino. He didn’t go out quietly, either, as it looks like he might have cultivated some beef on the project.

Did Childish Gambino Diss Joe Budden On Bando Stone And The New World?

Since the album’s release, some have speculated that Glover references Budden on “Survive.” On the track, he says, “They in the minor leagues, but I’m pro-black / I bet he hate his mom, how you know that? / You got a podcast ’cause you can’t rap / You on some Fresh And Fit sh*t, talking body counts / I count a body every time I’m on tracks.”

Budden, of course, is a retired rapper who now hosts The Joe Budden Podcast. As HipHopDX notes, Fresh And Fit is a podcast whose hosts have had run-ins with Budden, while Budden his talked about “body counts,” a term meaning the number of sexual partners a person has had, on his show.

It’s been a busy 24 hours for Budden, as Cardi B went off on him just yesterday.

Check out some reactions to Gambino’s “Survive” below.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors