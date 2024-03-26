Although he vehemently denies any wrongdoing, the tentative legal chickens could be coming home to roost for Diddy. Yesterday (March 25), the former DeLeón Tequila owner’s homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by Homeland Security in connection with his ongoing sex trafficking allegations (according to Fox’s Los Angeles affiliate).
Although Diddy was supposedly not present at either property based on the report, others were. The outlet and footage from other outlets, including TMZ, several individuals were detained onsite. But who exactly?
Did Diddy’s Sons Justin & Christian Get Arrested?
In the videos circulating online from the raid of Diddy’s Holmby Hills mansion in Los Angeles, California, multiple individuals were escorted out of the home. Ultimately, TMZ alleges three people (one unidentified woman and two men) were detained onsite. The New York Post identified the two men as Diddy’s sons, Justin and Christian “King” Combs.
So, were Justin and Christian actually arrested? This is where the details get fuzzy. On camera, you can see the two men, believed to be Justin and Christian, seemingly handcuffed, speaking with authorities. However, the outlet alleges that neither was formally arrested.
No one involved has spoken out since the raid. However, a legal source did provide a statement regarding the raid overall. Read the complete comment below.
Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available.