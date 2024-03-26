Did Diddy’s Sons Justin & Christian Get Arrested?

Although he vehemently denies any wrongdoing, the tentative legal chickens could be coming home to roost for Diddy. Yesterday (March 25), the former DeLeón Tequila owner’s homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by Homeland Security in connection with his ongoing sex trafficking allegations (according to Fox’s Los Angeles affiliate).

Although Diddy was supposedly not present at either property based on the report, others were. The outlet and footage from other outlets, including TMZ, several individuals were detained onsite. But who exactly?

Continue below for more information.