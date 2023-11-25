Diddy has seen better days. Although the “Act Bad” musician and DeLeón Tequila mogul is no stranger to out-there rumors, in the past few weeks, the allegations Diddy, real name Sean Combs, has found himself could land him in substantial legal troubles.

On November 16, Combs was named in a rape and physical abuse lawsuit by Bad Boy Records artist and ex-girlfriend Cassie. Nearly a day after the filing, the pair settled out of court. On November 23, two new sexual assault lawsuits were filed in New York Supreme Court. Despite settling the case with Cassie, Combs, through his legal representative, maintains his innocence in the matter.

On Friday, November 24, a spokesperson for Combs echoed that stance in a statement shared with AllHipHop. “These are fabricated claims falsely alleging misconduct from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute,” they said. “This is nothing but a money grab. Because of Mr. Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for anonymous accusers who lie without conscience or consequence for financial benefit.”

Diddy hasn’t directly addressed the slew of allegations mounting up against him. However, his attorney, Benjamin Brafman, told The Hollywood Reporter, “Mr. Combs’ decision to settle the [Cassie] lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims.”