There has been an avalanche piling atop Diddy since Cassie filed her extremely eye-opening and lengthy lawsuit in Manhattan Federal District Court on November 16. Diddy reached a settlement with her the following day, though he maintained his innocence. Three other lawsuits have followed, and on December 6, he vehemently denied all allegations with his only public statement to this point. Regardless, Hulu is the latest entity to cut ties with him.

On Wednesday night, December 13, Rolling Stone exclusively reported that Hulu has scrapped “a reality show centered around Sean Combs and his family,” which was in the works under the title Diddy+7 and being produced by James Corden’s Fulwell 73.

“While Combs was reportedly spotted with camera crews several times earlier this year, the show was still in ‘nascent stages,’ according to a source with knowledge of the situation,” Cheyenne Roundtree and Nancy Dillon wrote for Rolling Stone. “It’s unclear when the decision to shelve the entire project was made.”

Rolling Stone previously reported on December 10 that “a total of 18 brands have confirmed to Rolling Stone that they have severed ties” with Diddy’s newly launched Empower Global, an e-commerce marketplace for Black-owned businesses. This comes after Revolt announced Diddy had “stepped down from his position of Chairman at Revolt,” the media company he co-founded in 2013.

Diddy’s nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album at the 2024 Grammys is also up in the air, as The Recording Academy provided a statement to Rolling Stone this week, reading, “We are taking this matter very seriously, and we are in the process of evaluating it with the time and care that it deserves.”