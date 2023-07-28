Did Drake Diss Pusha T On ‘Utopia?’

Travis Scott‘s new album Utopia has everyone talking. Utopia marks his fourth album, and his first in five years. As Scott is wont to do, he initially withheld the features upon revealing the tracklist, however, upon first listen, fans were quick to identify a frequent collaborator of Scott’s — none other than Drake.

Drake is featured on “Meltdown,” which contains not only a hypnotic beat switch, but perhaps some cryptic bars.

Upon streaming “Meltdown,” fans believed that Drake may have subliminally dissed Pusha T.

“I melt down the chains that I bought from your boss, give a f*ck about all of that heritage sh*t / Since V not around the members done hung up the Louis they not even wearing that sh*t”

It’s not unlikely that Drake is referring to the fact that he purchased a 14K three-tone N.E.R.D pendant chain ($2,184,000), a white gold brain pendant chain ($725,000), and a skateboard pendant chain ($103,750) — which he revealed in the video for the Her Loss cut “Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin’, with 21 Savage.

As many of us know, Drake and Pusha T have been beefing since 2018, when the two exchanged a series of diss tracks aimed at each other.

You can listen to “Meltdown” above.

Utopia is out now via Epic Records and Cactus Jack. Find more information here.