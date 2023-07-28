Travis Scott‘s fourth studio album, Utopia, is finally here. Over the course of the past week, the album has caused a lot of mixed emotions for Scott’s fans. While many fans are lauding Utopia‘s five different album artworks, some are devasted that Scott’s Egypt concert — which was set to live stream from the Giza pyramids — has been canceled. We can’t imagine how the fan who sold his house to buy tickets must feel.

But regardless, Utopia is finally here and in the hands of fans. As with any of Scott’s albums, Utopia features a coveted list of guests. But one particular track is already proving buzzy among fans.

On “Delresto (Echoes)” Scott is joined by another Houston legend — the one and only Beyoncé.

Over a thrilling, haunting beat, Bey opens, showing off her rap chops, then delivering immaculate melodies.

“Statues in the next room / billions in Escrow / bulletproof the whole thing / ignore the dress code / Step into the ballroom / So hard to let go / Things that never give life / I can see the echoes,” she raps feverously, before delivering an intoxicating hook.

You can listen to “Delresto (Echoes)” above.

Utopia is out now via Epic Records. Find more information here.