The status of Travis Scott’s concert at the Pyramids in Egypt was up in the air for some time before yesterday’s (July 26) official announcement that the show was canceled. The announcement explained, “We regret to inform you that the UTOPIA show, originally scheduled for July 28th at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt is cancelled. Unfortunately, despite highest efforts, complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert. We understand that this news is disappointing and not the outcome any of us desired.”

Despite that, though, Scott still intends to go on with the show, but at a different time. After the cancellation news broke, Scott tweeted, “Egypt at the pyramids will happen But due to demand and detail logistics They just need a bit a time to set lay on lands. I will keep u posted on a date which will be soon love you alllll.”

It was previously reported that the Egyptian Musicians’ Syndicate was against Scott’s performance, saying in a statement, “After examining social media opinions and feedback, as well as the news circulating on search engines and social media platforms, which included authenticated images and information about peculiar rituals performed by the star during his performance, contradicting our authentic societal values and traditions, the Syndicate’s president and board of directors have decided to cancel the license issued for hosting this type of concert, which goes against the cultural identity of the Egyptian people.”