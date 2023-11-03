We’re at the start of a new era: At midnight last night, Megan Thee Stallion dropped her new single, “Cobra,” which is her first since since the end of the 1501 Certified Entertainment lawsuit. More than that, though, one thing fans are paying attention to in the wake of the new song is a line that appears to throw out an accusation of infidelity.

Megan starts the song’s second verse, “Ayy, damn, I got problems / Never thought a b*tch like me would ever hit rock bottom / Man, I miss my parents, way too anxious, always cancel my plans / Pulled up, caught him cheatin’, gettin’ his d*ck sucked in the same spot I’m sleepin’.” So, the implication there is that Megan caught somebody being unfaithful to her and doing it in the bed that they shared.

After the song was released, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts on the song, with many believing that the line is Meg accusing Pardison Fontaine of cheating on her.

All men have is audacity! How on earth will Pardi cheat on Megan Thee Stallion in her own bed? I love how she addressed him in this her new single #COBRA pic.twitter.com/uKQVkuX1dX — NenyeNwaˢᵀ🔱 (@ChenilleSexy) November 3, 2023

cheating on MEGAN THEE STALLION. in her OWN bed???? @pardi nigga when i fcking catch you?pic.twitter.com/nflJGVoCdK — venus🐷🌸 (@gyuprntt) November 3, 2023

When Megan found out Pardi was getting throated in her own bed! #Cobra pic.twitter.com/UpZ83nxqea — Van (@vanman_1000) November 3, 2023

It is believed that Megan and Fontaine broke up at some point in the first half of 2023. Meanwhile, starting in May, there were rumors that Megan was seeing soccer star Romelo Lukaku.