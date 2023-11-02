Megan Thee Stallion is gearing up to release her new single, “ Cobra .” However, some new fans might be wondering, what exactly is the rapper’s real name? Here’s what to know about her beginnings.

What Is Megan Thee Stallion’s Real Name?

Megan Thee Stallion’s real name is actually Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, and she was born in San Antonio, Texas. Her mother’s name was Holly Thomas, who also rapped for a time under the name “Holly-Wood.”

How Did Megan Thee Stallion Get Her Rap Name?

Megan Thee Stallion started going under the rap name, after pulling inspiration from her nickname. Since the rapper is 5’10”, she was called a “stallion,” as it is a term used in the South to describe women of a certain body type. This also led to her first single being called, “Like A Stallion.”