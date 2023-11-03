A new era of Megan Thee Stallion is upon us. Just days after wowing the internet with her uncanny Halloween costumes, Meg has dropped a new single called “Cobra.” Tonight (November 2), she begins a new chapter as an independent artist, shedding away the troubles of the past and ready to start fresh.

On “Cobra,” Meg calls out her opps — the ones who left her at her lowest, and kicked her while she was down. Sonically, “Cobra” is indicative of fresh new sounds in the Megan Thee Stallion hottieverse, as the song is jampacked with rock-influence, particularly an intoxicating guitar riff near the end of the song. As a newly independent artist, Meg is confident as she is fully in control of her sound, and it is worth nothing that she is a co-producer on this new single.

“How I still kinda feel like you plottin’, watchin’? / Why is you speakin’ on me at my lowest, when you acted like you ain’t noticed / Hoe shit then, go crazy, and made lowkey hatin’, so they ain’t gon’ say sh*t,” raps Meg on one of the song’s verses.

In the song’s accompanying video, Megan emerges from the mouth of a snake, while making a treacherous journey through the forest, dancing her way through the pain.

You can see the video for “Cobra” above.