Did Megan Thee Stallion & Pardi Break Up?

Megan Thee Stallion is enjoying her hot girl summer. Based on recent paparazzi captured photos, the “Savage” rapper might be enjoying it with new arm candy. But, after being stopped out with Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku, fans are wondering when did Megan Thee Stallion and Pardi break up?

Rumors of the musical pair’s split first hit the net around Valentine’s Day. However, earlier this month, Pardi’s poetry performance at Da Poetry Lounge in Los Angeles made supporters believe the two had reconciled.

After dedicating the piece to seemingly dedicated to the Houston Hottie or, as he stated, “another beautiful woman that I know,” that would’ve been a safe bet.

“You’re a survivor but not a victim, somewhere in between ‘God forgive him’ and ‘I gotta get him / That’s why you don’t ever let these bitches get you out your rhythm/ You treat these n*****s like they’re buy one get one/ You out here working to keep your mind off hurting,” said Pardi during the set.

It doesn’t appear that his heartfelt lyrics did much to spark a public response from the rapper. Across both entertainers’ Instagram profiles, any evidence of their relationship has been removed. If the duo officially called it quits, the couple dated for over two years.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.