Jim Jones has had a lot to say about Pusha T over the past few of weeks, despite the rappers seemingly having no recent issue with each other. It all started when Jim Jones made an appearance on Spotify’s RapCaviar podcast, where he made an objection to Billboard and VIBE’s 50 Greatest Rappers Of All Time list. Jim Jones specifically took issue with Pusha T’s placement at No. 29, saying, “What has he done that puts him in the greatest rappers of all time besides talk about coke that he probably didn’t get himself?”

Jones continued, “He’s nice as sh*t. He could rap his ass off, but what has he done? Nobody has dressed like him. Nobody wants to be like Pusha T. I don’t remember nothing. And let’s not be evil, but we don’t talk about rap where the n**** that’s popping the b*tches wanna f*ck and the n****s wanna be like. I don’t know too many n****s in this game that was leaning towards being like Pusha T.” Jones doubled down on his comments during a later appearance on The Breakfast Club, saying, “Could you name five Pusha T records? No. Could you rap to five Pusha T records?” He added, “I never wanted to be like Pusha, I never had a Pusha moment in my life. Where I’m from, n****s wanted to be like you if you was really that dude as a rapper.”

Music fans knew it was only a matter of time until Pusha T offered a response to Jones’ comments and it appears that may have sent his first minor shot. On April 21, Pusha T posted a picture with fashion designer Jerry Lorenzo ahead of his performance at the Fear of God fashion show at the Hollywood Bowl. “Places they’ll never be, stages they’ll never see…,” Pusha wrote under the post. “Jerry, you turned the Hollywood Bowl into your world and let me be apart of it…forever grateful.”

It’s not the most direct response to Jim Jones’ comments, but for some, it’s direct enough.

You can view Pusha T’s post above and judge for yourself.