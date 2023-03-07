It’s undeniable that Norway’s Øya Fest is going to be a big treat this year. Taking place annually in Oslo, the five-day event already revealed a batch of exciting acts such as Blur, WizKid, Sigrid, and Caroline Polachek. While it doesn’t get much better than that, even more names have been announced, and they’re definitely going to draw in a new wave of stoked concertgoers.

Pusha T, Boygenius, and Snail Mail are joining this year’s lineup, along with Susanna Sundfør, Dry Cleaning, Ayra Starr, Liv.e, Balming Tiger, Oxlade, and more. Other artists on the bill who were previously announced include Devo, FKA Twigs, Shygirl, Amyl And The Sniffers, Obongjayar, and TV Girl. It’ll occur from August 8 to August 12 in Tøyen Park.

One of the goals of the festival is to be “as environmentally sustainable as possible,” as per a press release. “The site operates free of fossil fuels, with 98% of its power being renewable, and all construction machinery is run on biofuel.” It continues: “That progressive approach is also applied to everything from recycling.” It also prioritizes inclusion when it comes to gender by maintaining a 50/50 split of female artists and male artists on the roster.

Find ticket information here.