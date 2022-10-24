Did Travis Scott Cheat On Kylie Jenner?

The rumor mill is abuzz with speculation that Travis Scott has been stepping out on Kylie Jenner, but Travis made it a point to shut it all down in no uncertain terms. According to E! News, an Instagram model by the name of Rojean Kar shared a video of Travis from the set of a shoot, prompting Travis to react on his own account.

“It’s a lot of weird sh*t going on,” he wrote. “An uninvited person was sneaking photos on, what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video. I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”

Kar returned fire on her account, writing, “Saying you don’t know me and you’ve never once been with me when you’ve definitely been with me, when f*cking everybody’s seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me, come on. Come on, Sir. This Valentine’s Day, I saw you. I ran out the door and you had every single girl I know blowing me up, like, ‘Trav’s asking for you, come back.’ Are we pretending that didn’t happen too? Like, come on. You cheat on that bitch every single f*cking night. The whole f*cking city sees it.”

Travis had a response to that as well, posting a photo of a dinner table covered in a festive spread and writing, “If u wasn’t at this table on V day then u wasn’t with me.”

Of course, there will always be fans who will keep speculating about any potential infidelity but until there’s solid evidence, it’s probably best to consign this one to the realm of rumor.