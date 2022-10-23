Travis Scott is once again finding himself in the middle of cheating rumors.

Last week, a model named Rojean Kar, who was rumored to have had an affair with Scott back in 2019, shared a video on her Instagram Stories of what appeared to be a video shoot for Scott. The post raised speculation that Scott had been cheating on his longtime girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

“It’s a lot of weird sh*t going on,” said Scott. “An uninvited person was sneaking photos on, what was supposed to be, a closed set while I was directing a video. I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”

Kar responded to Scott’s comments on her story, saying, “Saying you don’t know me and you’ve never once been with me when you’ve definitely been with me, when f*cking everybody’s seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me, come on.”

Kar then said she and Scott spent Valentine’s Day together.

“I saw you,” she said. “I ran out the door and you had every single girl I know blowing me up, like, ‘Trav’s asking for you, come back.’ Are we pretending that didn’t happen too? Like, come on. You cheat on that b*tch every single f*cking night. The whole f*cking city sees it.”

Scott once again refuted this claim, and shared a picture of a Valentine’s Day table set-up, captioned with “If u wasn’t at this table on V day then u wasn’t with me.”

Jenner has not publicly responded to the rumors.