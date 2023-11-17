Here’s A Timeline Of Diddy & Cassie’s Relationship

Today (November 16), The New York Times broke news of Cassandra Ventura, better known as singer Cassie, has filed a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, alleging rape, along with years of physical and emotional abuse. The pair had been previously linked romantically for over a decade before splitting in 2018. As the lawsuit continues to trend poses more shocking information, many are wondering about the timing of the events detailed in the suit, and how they line up other stages of the relationship.

2006: Cassie releases her self-titled album through Bad Boy Cassie’s debut album, Cassie boasted hits like “Long Way 2 Go” and “Me & U,” the latter of which was accompanied by a remix with Diddy. The album was released through Diddy’s label, Bad Boy. 2007: Cassie becomes the face of Sean Don, Diddy’s fashion house Cassie became a spokesmodel for Sean Don, around which time, rumors of a romance between the two began to circulate. Both Diddy and Cassie denied said rumors. Also, Diddy was linked with long-time girlfriend Kim Porter at the time.

2012: Cassie and Diddy attend several events and parties together, seemingly going public with their relationship The two were not so coy about their relationship. Especially as they were spotted at Kanye West’s Paris Fashion week show that year. 2013: Cassie cites Diddy as inspiration for launching her own business venture In an interview with Madame Noire, Cassie said she would like to start her own empire of some sort — seemingly taking inspiration from Diddy.” Just being around him is a completely inspiring experience,” she said at the time.

2014: Cassie is seen wearing a ring, prompting engagement rumors In a now-deleted Instagram post, Diddy shared a picture of a diamond ring. According to Billboard, the caption read “Baby do you like it? I just want to give you what you like!” Representatives for Diddy denied rumors that the two had gotten engaged, however, photos of Cassie wearing the ring continued to surface. 2015: Cassie and Diddy reportedly break up, then reconnect. Diddy shares his bizarre relationship philosophy Page Six reported that Diddy and Cassie had split, but gotten back together soon after. In an interview with The Breakfast Club, Diddy shared his perplexing 25/75 relationship rule. “If I’m in a relationship with you, like 25 percent of your time, you’re gonna just feel like, ‘Aw man, I hate being here, this guy, aw man, he cheated on me, he lied on me. But then there’s 75 percent of ‘I’mma make you the happiest woman in the whole wide world,’ and I promise you’ll smile the most.”

2016: Cassie and Diddy reportedly break up once again, following an allegedly explosive argument TMZ reported that Cassie and Diddy got into an argument after Diddy allegedly took Cassie’s phone and began scrolling through. Police were reportedly called to Cassie’s home, and while neither party was charged for a crime, a domestic violence incident report was filed. 2018: Cassie and Diddy split In another now-deleted post, Diddy shared a picture of Cassie, calling her his “best friend” and his “love.” Shortly after, sources close to them said the two were no longer together.