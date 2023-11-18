Yesterday (November 17), it was revealed that Cassie’s explosive rape and physical abuse lawsuit against Diddy was privately settled. Immediately following the announcement, users online began to theorize why the case was handled so quickly. Although outsiders will likely never know what financial agreement the parties came to, Diddy’s attorney, Benjamin Brafman, did want to clarify one thing.

Today (November 18), according to The Hollywood Reporter, Brafman allegedly issued a statement on behalf of Diddy to silence the chatter circulating on social media. In the words of Brafman, the call to close out the case in less than 24 hours does not have anything to do with Diddy’s perceived guilt. “[This is] no way an admission of wrongdoing,” said Brafman.

He continued, “Mr. Combs’ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

This retort is a follow-up to Diddy’s initial response. “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love,” Diddy told The New York Times.

Still, even with the additional statement, the public’s opinion has not changed much. View a few users’ reactions to the declaration below.

Some settlements are meant to avoid revelation because it’s too late to protect reputation; just saying. — Christopher Edmerson (@ChrisEdmerson) November 18, 2023

"That's what his lawyer said huh…" pic.twitter.com/v3BNnfa9wa — Dennis Darkɔ (@iamdennisdarko) November 18, 2023

Girl bye! He would’ve sued her for defamation. He’s GUILTY — 🫥🤖⚡️Cruel Youth (@Cruelyouthcity) November 18, 2023

His lawyer said a bunch of nothing. Saved Diddy the embarrassment — LE RON 🧏🏽🧏🏽‍♀️▶️ (@Leron_518) November 18, 2023

Of course he said that. Doesn’t mean he’s not guilty of something. — C (@ckutytweet) November 18, 2023

Sure. People always write huge checks to people they didn’t do anything wrong to. — Nikki B (@ItsNikkiBullock) November 18, 2023

Oh okay well as long as it’s not an admission I guess…. 🙃 🚨 🆘 — Cell (@DekuFinalFlash) November 18, 2023