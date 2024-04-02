Last week, Diddy’s homes were raided by the Department of Homeland Security in a reported sex trafficking investigation stemming from a series of lawsuits against the rapper. As Diddy’s legal troubles mount, his A-list friends are now being placed under the microscope. Ashton Kutcher is reportedly expected to be subpoenaed in the investigation, which has unearthed some comments he’s made over the years about his well-documented friendship with Diddy.

During a 2019 appearance on Hot Ones, host Sean Evans asked Kutcher for some details about “Diddy parties,” which had become a favorite topic on the web series. (The question was also spurred by an Instagram photo of Kutcher partying with Diddy.) While Kutcher’s answer seemed innocuous at the time, it reads differently in light of the allegations against Diddy.

“I’ve got a lot I can’t tell,” Kutcher told Evans while pausing to think of another anecdote, only to quip, “I can’t tell that one either.”

According to The Daily Beast, the two have been close since their early days on MTV:

Combs’ Making the Band was another huge property at MTV at the time and helped foster their friendship, Kutcher and Combs told James Corden in a 2018 joint interview. “I gave [Kutcher] a call one day and said, ‘I heard that you are going to punk me, and I just don’t think that’s a good idea,’” Combs told Corden, when the host asked how the two met. “I think it was some version of, ‘If you do that, that will not end well for you, but I think we should work out a deal,'” Kutcher amended.

Kutcher being pulled into the Diddy scandal is also raising eyebrows after his best friend and That ’70s Show co-star Danny Masterson was convicted of rape. Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis wrote letters to the judge asking for leniency that they did not expect to go public. Once the letters were published, Kutcher resigned from the board of the anti-child sex abuse organization he founded with ex-wife Demi Moore.

You can see Kutcher talking (about how he can’t talk) about Diddy parties at the 11:03 mark below:

