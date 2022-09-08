When Beyonce released Renaissance at the end of July, a major talking point was how heavy it leaned into dance music. Many listeners stated that she would be instrumental in bringing back voguing, a dance style popular in the 1980s that evolved from the Harlem ballroom scene of the 1960s. Well, those people were right, but they may not have anticipated it being done on such a large stage as Lil Nas X commanded on the opening night of his Long Live Montero Tour.

Yall @lilnasx voguing to Pure/Honey was everything I didn’t know I needed 😩 pic.twitter.com/IHhQ6Yvteu — I appreciate you. (@DeeLaSheeArt) September 8, 2022

In two separate videos shared on Twitter on Tuesday (September 6) and Wednesday (September 7), the “Industry Baby” artist can be seen vogueing to Beyonce’s “Pure/Honey.” One of those who tweeted captioned their video “Yall @lilnasx voguing to Pure/Honey was everything I didn’t know I needed.” The pop star wasn’t alone either, as his backup dancers joined in. The crowd erupted with excitement, singing along to the lyrics and encouraging the 23-year-old to “cut a rug,” as they would popularly say in the 1920s and 1930s.

Lil Nas X performing PURE/HONEY at his concert 🔥🔥🔥 he ate pic.twitter.com/3ShN6bqlkn — Hermaden (@IChoseViolences) September 7, 2022

Lil Nas X is a talented showman on his own, but infusing Beyonce songs and such a popular dance style into his set likely made that a night that attendees will never forget.

Check out the videos of Lil Nas X voguing to “Pure/Honey” above.