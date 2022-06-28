At the beginning of last month, Jack Harlow released his sophomore album Come Home The Kids Miss You which included the Drake-featured track, “Churchill Downs.” Some weeks later, a video for the song was released and it featured both rappers enjoying their time at the 2022 Kentucky Derby which takes place at the racetrack Harlow named the song after. The visual was later criticized by PETA in a statement. “Jack Harlow and Drake have chosen to glamorize horseracing with their new ‘Churchill Downs’ video,” they wrote. PETA also asked the rappers “to donate the song’s proceeds toward caring for Thoroughbreds discarded by the industry.”

Nearly a month after that statement was delivered, DJ Drama, who signed Harlow to his Generation Now label defended the “Churchill Downs” video following a run-in with TMZ. “No horses were harmed in the making of the video for sure,” he said. “They might have to talk to the Kentucky Derby about that. We were just on location. [The] Kentucky Derby been going on for a long time — don’t go after us.”

In more recent news, DJ Drama’s response comes after he appeared alongside Harlow during his performance at the 2022 BET Awards. Harlow performed “Poison” with Lil Wayne and surprised the world by bringing out Brandy for “First Class” to end the set.

You can watch DJ Drama’s response here.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.