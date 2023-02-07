Lil Uzi Vert Doesn’t Agree That ‘Just Wanna Rock’ Has Replaced ‘Dreams & Nightmares’ As Philly’s Rap Anthem

Lil Uzi Vert’s new, Jersey club-inspired single “Just Wanna Rock” is taking over the streets. Its popularity has grown so much in such a short time, though, that it’s begun receiving comparisons to another Philadelphia-bred rapper’s classic anthem.

DJ Drama, the Generation Now label head responsible for bringing Uzi’s unique style to the world, told TMZ that “Just Wanna Rock” was the new official rap anthem of Philly, replacing Meek Mill‘s “Dreams And Nightmares Intro,” after Uzi walked out the Eagles ahead of their NFC Championship win over the San Francisco 49ers.

However, Uzi seems not to agree. Uzi addressed Drama’s comments at the Grammys, telling Revolt TV (via The Shade Room), “That song been around for a very long time, and that song is still hitting exactly the same way. I’m just gonna have to see, you know, in a couple of years or a decade or whatever.”

Uzi did have praise for the elder rapper though, saying, “That’s one of my big homies. I just feed off the energy that he gives, to be able to even produce or put out that type of music… He would hope that for me too. Not yet though — it’s too early to tell.”

Meek himself — who got a similar co-sign from the Eagles for their Super Bowl championship in 2018 with “Dreams And Nightmares” — tweeted what appeared to be a response shortly after Drama’s original comments. “Intro been lighting the world for 10 years!” he wrote. “Like shaking rooms for years!”

