Despite having 12 albums to his name, DJ Khaled hasn’t spent too much time atop the album charts. His first No. 1 was 2016’s Major Key, which came a decade after his debut Listen… The Album. Khaled earned his second chart-topper a year later with Grateful. He came up short in 2019 with Father Of Ashad, whose release was infamously bungled. This time around, Khaled has nothing to worry about, as Khaled Khaled debuted at the top of the Billboard 200.

The album debuted with a total of 93,000 units in its first week, a number comprised of 76,000 streaming equivalent album units and 14,000 pure album sales. Despite it topping the charts, the first-week total is the lowest amount for Khaled since his 2015 album, I Changed A Lot, which debuted with only 25,000 equivalent album units.

Looking further down the chart, the next four positions are occupied by former No. 1 albums. Moneybagg Yo’s first chart-topping album, A Gangsta’s Pain, clocks in at No. 2, while Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album holds still at No. 3. Justin Bieber’s Justice takes a step upward from No. 4 while Young Thug and YSL’s Slime Language 2 slipped down to No. 5

Young Thug is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.