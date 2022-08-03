In July, DJ Khaled announced God Did, his thirteenth album, the follow-up to 2020’s Khaled Khaled, which featured 21 Savage, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Big Sean, and more. But he didn’t release a single alongside this announcement, and he didn’t offer a tracklist, or even a release date. However, today he unveiled some more information.

In a new Instagram post, DJ Khaled revealed that God Did is arriving on August 26th. The first single “Staying Alive” is out this Friday, August 5, and will feature Drake and Lil Baby. Read the full caption below.

“DJ KHALED FEAT. @champagnepapi @lilbaby #STAYINGALIVE 🕺🏽🪩 ANTHEM AND VIDEO THIS FRIDAY AUG 5TH🕺🏽🪩 #GODDID ☝🏽

ALBUM DROPPING AUGUST 26TH 8/26 !

Win with us…or watch us win

PRE-SAVE THE ALBUM NOW! LINK IN BIO!”

In November of last year, DJ Khaled teased this song during his own birthday party, letting the crowd know that a new collaboration with Drake was in the offing. “I got some new music with Drake coming out real soon,” he said. “This sh*t sounds crazy too. The vocals are in!” In 2020, the pair also worked together on the track “Popstar,” which also featured Justin Bieber, so this isn’t their first time working alongside one another.