Ahead of his upcoming album, God Did, DJ Khaled spoke with Speedy Morman of Complex, where he discussed the album and its collaborators. During the interview, he teased a collaboration with Jay-Z. He revealed that he’s played the track for a few people, many of which have supposedly said it’s Jay’s best verse of his career.

“The rumors are true,” he said. “A lot of rumors are not true, but these are true. I’m a Jay fan, you’re a Jay fan? So everybody has their favorite verse of Jay. I’ll let y’all decide that. I’m telling you, if there was a greatest hits of Jay-Z verses, it’s on there. That I’ll tell you, for a fact. The rumors are true, that’s for a fact.”

Khaled said when God Did was almost complete, he was determined to get a Jay verse. He shared that he played Jay the album and the rapper had nothing but praise for his project.

“Immediately, when he heard it, he started spitting the bars,” Khaled said. “I can’t make this up, there were a lot of people in the room that day. Ask ’em all. I played him my whole album and after I played him my album, he pulled my to the side and said it’s my best album. And I saw the smile on his face that was so genuine and he was so happy for me.”

God Did is out 8/26 via We The Best and Epic Records. Pre-save it here.