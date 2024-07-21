nicki minaj
Do Nicki Minaj And JT Have Beef?

Even after a short-lived dust up (and a resurfaced a diss track), Nicki Minaj and JT seemed to have put their animosity to the side. Since then, the ladies have appeared on livestreams, stages, and records together.

However, after the release of JT’s debut solo mixtape, City Cinderella, fans believe the beef has picked back up. Continue below for more information.

According to the Barbz themselves (Nicki Minaj’s super fans), the answer is yes. For years, Nicki Minaj has found herself at the center of multiple rap feuds (including Lil Kim, Remy Ma, and Cardi B). Due to that, Nicki has tried to keep her dislike for any other rapper private by never mentioning their name publicly.

However, around July 19, Nicki Minaj reportedly began unfollowing fans. Those, who claim to have been unfollowed, speculated that the reason why was due to their support of JT’s City Cinderella mixtape.

The rumor continued to spread after Nicki Minaj held a broadcast on Stationhead. Attendees took Nicki’s vague message as a jab at JT’s previous negative remarks.

“But you also have to question why a person would go from unliking you to loving you,” she said. “Is that odd? Well, you don’t say.”

Neither Nicki Minaj nor JT has confirmed a falling out. So, for now it is all Barbz say, Juvie say.

