However, after the release of JT’s debut solo mixtape, City Cinderella , fans believe the beef has picked back up. Continue below for more information.

Do Nicki Minaj And JT Have Beef?

According to the Barbz themselves (Nicki Minaj’s super fans), the answer is yes. For years, Nicki Minaj has found herself at the center of multiple rap feuds (including Lil Kim, Remy Ma, and Cardi B). Due to that, Nicki has tried to keep her dislike for any other rapper private by never mentioning their name publicly.

However, around July 19, Nicki Minaj reportedly began unfollowing fans. Those, who claim to have been unfollowed, speculated that the reason why was due to their support of JT’s City Cinderella mixtape.

Not Nicki unfollowed me because I tweeted about jt 😭 I didn't even know what was going onnn — Tiaira ☥ (@bigbarbenergyy) July 20, 2024

Nicki unfollowed me.. I’m not even sure what I did but it’s okay I been needing to get off this app anyway. I have fallen short on my blessings while being on this app… & I have been struggling to leave it cause I love Nicki soo much! God bless you all IM OUT ✌🏼 @NICKIMINAJ 💗 pic.twitter.com/WvNT5zjTSF — Tackyana (@Blockianatingz_) July 20, 2024

The rumor continued to spread after Nicki Minaj held a broadcast on Stationhead. Attendees took Nicki’s vague message as a jab at JT’s previous negative remarks.

“But you also have to question why a person would go from unliking you to loving you,” she said. “Is that odd? Well, you don’t say.”

JT did all that Cardi dissing in hopes of getting the barbz support her album just for Nicki to say UNT UNT 😭pic.twitter.com/dzzdkxC9JR — Cardi B’s Generation (@cardisgneration) July 19, 2024

Neither Nicki Minaj nor JT has confirmed a falling out. So, for now it is all Barbz say, Juvie say.