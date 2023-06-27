Nicki Minaj fully embraces her curvy figure throughout her music with witty bars. In her 2014 song “Only” off her The Pinkprint album, for example, she rapped, “Hut-hut one, hut-hut two / Big titties, big butt, too.” But recently, the musician decided to undergo breast reduction surgery to alleviate the strain on her small frame.

During an Instagram Live stream with JT of City Girls, the entertainer had a girl chat with her “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)” collaborator. One of the topics discussed but the broadcast was Minaj’s decision to go down a few cup sizes.

“It’s no way your boobs right now are still able to look like that and be all sexy and cute and stuff like that in your dresses,” Minaj said. “Trust me. You did not have the size that I had.”

The rapper continued, “If tell you the size… Do you wanna hear the size that they were? Oh, triple E. So, trust me, boo boo. You didn’t have the kind I had because you would have been doing the same thing I did.”

Back on June 13, Minaj shared with fans that her breasts ballooned beyond what she expected after her pregnancy. “If their purpose were to feed the baby. Now the baby is fed,” she said.” Now technically, in the eyes of god, in the eyes of man. I can do whatever I want with my titties.”