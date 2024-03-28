There’s so much going on in Diddy’s world right now. He’s facing a sex trafficking lawsuit, two of his homes were just raided, and he allegedly got Yung Miami to transport “pink cocaine” for him. Somebody used the latter news item to make an accusation/assumption about Yung Miami’s City Girls cohort JT, and JT was not having it.

As HotNewHipHop notes, an X (formerly Twitter) user shared a video from a 2019 Instagram Live session with JT and Yung Miami. In the clip, JT briefly leaves the frame and supposedly makes a suspicious noise, which some believed to be her snorting drugs. The X user wrote, “So that’s where JT getting that shit from? Makes perfect sense now,” with the implication being that JT was getting drugs from Diddy.

JT wasn’t going to take that accusation lying down, as she responded, “First of all I was in the half way house being drug tested EVERY night I went in! I explained this YEARS ago I NEVER did cocaine & never will it actually destroyed my family! Y’all get on her making jokes about shit for shits & giggles & don’t know ppl post trauma! Stop playing with me! PLEASE.”

First of all I was in the half way house being drug tested EVERY night I went in! I explained this YEARS ago I NEVER did cocaine & never will it actually destroyed my family! Y’all get on her making jokes about shit for shits & giggles & don’t know ppl post trauma! Stop playing… https://t.co/6yXv7OPsI4 — JT ☆ (@ThegirlJT) March 28, 2024

Another user responded, “JT i luv you but what was u doin in that live cos gurrrl???” JT wrote back, “You ever had mucus? Lol yall are something else on these apps.”