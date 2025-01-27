2024 breakout artist and Best Rap Album Grammy nominee Doechii has secured her first solo entry to the Hot 100 with “Denial Is A River.” As the news broke, Doechii shared “a message to smaller artists,” characterizing her first official hit single as “a satire about one of the lowest points in my life.”

“My first solo entry is a satire about one of the lowest points in my life and has no hook,” she wrote on Twitter. “A message to smaller artists: Create whatever art you want, there’s really no rules.”

“Denial Is A River” has peaked at No. 65 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 in its second week on the chart following the release of its Family Matters-inspired music video. The video is full of cameos from other rappers and comedic actors such as Baby Tate, Earl Sweatshirt, and Zack Fox. Doechii relentlessly promoted the song before that with performances on The Late Show, Genius’ Open Mic series, and NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts, increasing its popularity.

Thanks to the viral popularity of “Denial Is A River,” Doechii’s debut mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, landed at No. 3 on Uproxx’s Critics Poll albums list for 2024, and making her one of the standouts of hip-hop for the year. Doechii previously entered the Hot 100 at 29 with “What It Is (Block Boy)” featuring Kodak Black and at No. 56 as a feature on Tyler The Creator’s “Balloon.”