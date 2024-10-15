Here Is Doechii’s ‘Alligator Bites Never Heal Tour’ Setlist

In a year of breakout projects, Doechii’s debut mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, turned out to be one of fans’ favorites, showcasing an artist who had already mastered her craft, while flashing potential for even greater heights on future efforts. She’s now promoting the album on her Alligator Bites Never Heal Tour, which kicked off last night in Philadelphia. Its setlist, courtesy of setlist.fm, consists not only of tracks from the new tape, but also her standout singles such as “Persuasive,” “What It Is,” and her original breakout, “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” (although her Katy Perry collaboration, “I’m His, He’s Mine” does not appear on the setlist). You can check out the setlist and remaining dates below.

01. “Boom Bap”

02. “Boiled Peanuts”

03. “Denial Is A River”

04. “Spookie Coochie”

05. “Pro Freak”

06. “Persuasive”

07. “Stressed”

08. “Death Roll”

09. “Black Girl Memoir”

10. “Profit”

11. “Sundays Best”

12. “Nissan Altima”

13. “Crazy”

14. “Catfish”

15. “GTFO”

16. “Huh!”

17. “Alter Ego” (Kaytranada Remix)

18. “What It Is”

19. “Slide”

20. “Wait”

21. “Fireflies”

22. “Alligator Bites Never Heal”

23. “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake”