Now that Doechii has revealed the title and release date of her upcoming full-length project, Alligator Bites Never Heal, she’s followed up with the countrified tracklist. The Florida native’s debut mixtape features 19 tracks with titles such as “Boiled Peanuts” and “Fireflies,” while there’s only one listed feature: Atlanta rapper Kuntfetish. You can see the tracklist below.

Previously released songs “Bullfrog,” “Catfish,” and “Nissan Altima,” all appear on the tracklist, while “Alter Ego” with JT, “Florida Wata,” and “Sunday’s Best” do not (whether this means an extended version featuring these songs is also in the works remains to be seen). The Top Dawg Entertainment rapper also hasn’t had too many songs featuring her TDE cohorts — other than SZA, who appeared on her debut single for the label, “Persuasive,” and Isaiah Rashad, who featured her on his songs “Wat U Sed” — so perhaps those are being saved for a future project, as well.

So far, the singles released from Alligator Bites Never Heal have been a departure from the house-inspired cuts that had become her signature. Now that she’s branching out, it seems that her haters will have to find something else to nitpick.

Alligator Bites Never Heal is due on 8/30 via Top Dawg Entertainment. You can find more information here. See below for the tracklist.

01. “Stanka Pooh”

02. “Bullfrog”

03. “Boiled Peanuts”

04. “Denial Is A River”

05. “Catfish”

06. “Skipp”

07. “Hide N Seek”

08. “Bloom”

09. “Wait”

10. “Death Roll”

11. “Profit”

12. “Boom Bap”

13. “Nissan Altima”

14. “GTFO” Feat. Kuntfetish

15. “Huh!”

16. “Slide”

17. “Fireflies”

18. “Beverly Hills”

19. “Alligator Bites Never Heal”