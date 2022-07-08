Summer belongs to Doechii. Following a slew of killer singles, including an ode to marijuana called “Persuasive,” and a rebellious house-inspired track called “Crazy,” the Tampa native has dropped a new confidence anthem, “B*tch I’m Nice.”

On the groovy, dance-ready single, Doechii shouts out high fashion as she admires herself. The song comes out to less than 90 seconds in length, however, she delivers plenty of memorable bars, including lines like “Know this p*ssy good, and it purr, but it still got bite,” on the hook, and “Now he having wet dreams / Wake up to your baby daddy sexting” in the second verse.

2022 has been a big year for Doechii, as she performed at the BET Awards last month, and was also a part of this year’s coveted XXL Freshman List. In a recent interview with NME, she revealed that she had plans to wrap up her hotly-anticipated debut album in May.

“The album is in an interesting place right now,” she said at the time of the interview. “I’m in this space where I have great songs, and I could put an album out right now, but in my heart I don’t feel like it’s done yet. I’m still writing new music simultaneously while tightening up the songs I already have.”

Check out “B*tch I’m Nice” above.