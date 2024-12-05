Doechii has been very busy in 2024. The “What It Is (Block Boy)” rapper released a Kendrick Lamar-endorsed mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, her first for Top Dawg Entertainment; went on tour; and performed at the 2024 MTV VMAs. She’s rap’s newest royal, and she made a striking impression on Wednesday’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Doechii made the most of her time on the late-night show by staging a medley of “Denial Is A River” and “Boiled Peanuts” as a performance piece. Colbert was clearly impressed; you will be, too.

“Her most elevated performance to date, wow. Doechii’s return to self is so inspiring– she’s been in full bloom ever since. 10/10, no notes!” one fan wrote on X, while another added, “Doechii is a true visionary all around. What an outstanding performance.”

Doechii, who recently wrapped up her sold-out Alligator Bites Never Heal The Tour, is up for three Grammys at the 2025 ceremony: Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance for “Nissan Altima,” and Best Rap Album for Alligator Bites Never Heal. What else does she have in store for next year? Hopefully joining Lamar and SZA on the Grand National Tour.

You can watch Doechii on The Late Show above.