Doechii has had arguably the most outstanding 2024 in hip-hop. She’s had at least a handful of bona fide star-making moments this year, including but not limited to: the release of her debut mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal, her captivating MTV VMAs performance with Katy Perry, her scene stealing set at Camp Flog Gnaw, and her stunning, sold-out tour, clips of which left fans breathless on social media.

So, it’s only right her year ends with one of the pillars of star-making moments: NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concerts. In the fashion we’ve come to expect from moments like her Late Show With Stephen Colbert performance earlier this week, Doechii lit up the NPR offices with performances of her fan-favorite tracks such as “Boom Bap,” “Boiled Peanuts,” “Catfish,” and of course, “Nissan Altima.” Her emphatic, expressive performance style filled the space while also projecting the warmth, vulnerability, and openness that have become hallmarks of her persona as much as her “Crazy” facial and vocal contortions. Fans in the chat also noted the coordination of her band, which was not only made of all women, but also all wore the same beaded cornrows as Doechii.

Fans in LA can witness Doechii’s unique stage presence in person as she joins the rest of the Top Dawg Entertainment roster in Watts for the label’s annual holiday concert and toy drive next week. In the meantime…

Watch Doechii’s NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert above.