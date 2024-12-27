Doechii’s incredible promotional run for Alligator Bites Never Heal keeps getting better — and it’ll apparently extend into the new year. The Swamp Princess teased the video for fan-favorite “Denial Is A River” on Twitter with a hilarious trailer utilizing the Family Matters theme song meme. Dropping on January 2, 2025, the video will apparently feature Baby Tate, DJ Miss Milan, Earl Sweatshirt (amusingly credited as “Brad Pitt”), Rickey Thompson, Schoolboy Q, SiR, Teezo Touchdown, and Zack Fox.

Doechii previously performed the song on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and Genius’ Open Mic with Issa Rae, and in her NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert. However, it really does not look like fans are going to tire of the witty track any time soon.

The breakout artist’s 2024 has seen her launch a sold-out headlining tour, steal the show at Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw, and give back to the community at TDE’s annual Christmas concert. From building buzz by flexing her freestyle skills with her Swamp Sessions to playing along with fans’ Hamilton jokes, Doechii owned the year… and looks to keep right on owning things in the new one.

Watch Doechii’s “Denial Is A River” video teaser with Baby Tate, DJ Miss Milan, Earl Sweatshirt, Rickey Thompson, Schoolboy Q, SiR, Teezo Touchdown, and Zack Fox below or here. You can watch the full video on 1/2/2025.

https://twitter.com/officialdoechii/status/1872412434264416399