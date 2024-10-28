Does Tyler The Creator have kids? The question has arisen again on social media thanks to the California artist’s new album Chromakopia. On the song “Hey Jane,” Tyler dramatizes a conversation with a romantic partner who has just discovered their potential parenthood, prompting fans to ponder whether the rapper is secretly hinting that he’s joined the unofficial hip-hop pops club that includes peers like Big Sean, Drake, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, and Pusha T.

In the first verse, Tyler sums up the cause of his panic at the possibility, rapping, “We still learnin’ each other, I don’t know all you / And you don’t know all me, how am I to live with / That is not a good foundation to have kids with.” However, in the second, which is rapped from the perspective of the woman, she rebuts by asserting, “I can do this alone / My mom did it, your mom did it, this ain’t a pride thing / This a more ‘I prefer to have peace of mind’ thing.”

The last time the question arose, shortly after the release of “Dogtooth” from the deluxe version of his last album Call Me If You Get Lost, T was quick to shoot down the rumor, writing on Twitter, “i dont have kids and dont plan on it hahaha.”

From Tyler’s lyrics on the Chromakopia closer, “I Hope You Find Your Way Home,” though, it doesn’t sound like he’s changed his mind. “Almost had a mini me, I wasn’t ready / And she wanted it with me, I’m talkin’ heavy,” he recalls. “See, that’s my interest, so as of now, raisin’ a child is not on my wish list.” So, it sounds like Tyler is not a father yet.