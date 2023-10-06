Drake’s new album For All The Dogs is full of surprises. The first one fans noticed was when the album didn’t drop at midnight, but instead arrived at 6 a.m. ET today (October 6). In terms of the project itself, fans were delighted to see Drake’s 5-year-old son Adonis Graham get his own verse at the end of the song “Daylight.”

The boy raps, “Don’t talk to my man like that / I like it when you like it / My, my, my, my man / My, my, my, my man / Don’t talk to my man like that / I like it when you like it / My, my, my, my man / My, my, my, my man / You know which one you want / I don’t care which one you want / You can take whatever / I don’t care what you do / I will always, watchin’ for you.”

Listeners immediately loved Adonis’ appearance. The kid became a trending topic on X (formerly Twitter) after the album’s release.

Popular streamer Kai Cenat was also pumped to hear Adonis as he listened to the album live:

Adonis, of course, has been heavily involved in the album, whether he’s illustrating the cover art or co-starring in the “8AM In Charlotte” video.

For All The Dogs is out now via OVO Sound. Find more information here.