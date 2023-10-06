Drake’s new album For All The Dogs is full of surprises. The first one fans noticed was when the album didn’t drop at midnight, but instead arrived at 6 a.m. ET today (October 6). In terms of the project itself, fans were delighted to see Drake’s 5-year-old son Adonis Graham get his own verse at the end of the song “Daylight.”
The boy raps, “Don’t talk to my man like that / I like it when you like it / My, my, my, my man / My, my, my, my man / Don’t talk to my man like that / I like it when you like it / My, my, my, my man / My, my, my, my man / You know which one you want / I don’t care which one you want / You can take whatever / I don’t care what you do / I will always, watchin’ for you.”
Listeners immediately loved Adonis’ appearance. The kid became a trending topic on X (formerly Twitter) after the album’s release.
Drake looking at Adonis in the booth at the end of Daylight pic.twitter.com/ZvQrrEIH8K https://t.co/m92sxsASks
— Doug (@OutsideKingg) October 6, 2023
adonis verse on daylight pic.twitter.com/S1gVyN6OPZ
— eddy (@BorisLebronson) October 6, 2023
Popular streamer Kai Cenat was also pumped to hear Adonis as he listened to the album live:
Kai Cenat once he heard Adonis on ‘For All The Dogs’ 😂 pic.twitter.com/Q6Ks06zW5k
— Complex (@Complex) October 6, 2023
Adonis, of course, has been heavily involved in the album, whether he’s illustrating the cover art or co-starring in the “8AM In Charlotte” video.
Check out some more reactions to the Adonis verse below.
that Adonis verse better than the whole taylor swift discography
— WHO DIS? (@SizweWho__) October 6, 2023
also drake gave adonis the hardest beat on the album? pic.twitter.com/CVNPy3pnqj
— ִֶָ (@blaccmassxx) October 6, 2023
For All The Dogs is out now via OVO Sound. Find more information here.