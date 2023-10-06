Music

Drake Let His Son Adonis Rap On ‘Daylight’ From ‘For All The Dogs’ And Fans Can’t Get Enough Of It

Drake’s new album For All The Dogs is full of surprises. The first one fans noticed was when the album didn’t drop at midnight, but instead arrived at 6 a.m. ET today (October 6). In terms of the project itself, fans were delighted to see Drake’s 5-year-old son Adonis Graham get his own verse at the end of the song “Daylight.”

The boy raps, “Don’t talk to my man like that / I like it when you like it / My, my, my, my man / My, my, my, my man / Don’t talk to my man like that / I like it when you like it / My, my, my, my man / My, my, my, my man / You know which one you want / I don’t care which one you want / You can take whatever / I don’t care what you do / I will always, watchin’ for you.”

Listeners immediately loved Adonis’ appearance. The kid became a trending topic on X (formerly Twitter) after the album’s release.

Popular streamer Kai Cenat was also pumped to hear Adonis as he listened to the album live:

Adonis, of course, has been heavily involved in the album, whether he’s illustrating the cover art or co-starring in the “8AM In Charlotte” video.

Check out some more reactions to the Adonis verse below.

For All The Dogs is out now via OVO Sound. Find more information here.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The New Albums Coming Out In October 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×