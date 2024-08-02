Big Sean’s new album, Better Me Than You, is coming soon, and he keeps the rollout rolling with a video for his new single, “On Up.” The video is shot from the perspective of Sean and Jhené Aiko’s son as Sean reflects on — revels in, really — fatherhood.

Sean began the rollout for the new album back in March with the release of the “Clarity” freestyle, then quickly followed up with his single, “Precision.” Unfortunately for him, the buzz for the new project was overshadowed and derailed by the battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

After lying low for a bit, Sean rebooted the hype machine with an eyebrow-raising freestyle for On The Radar Radio. While some fans misinterpreted the freestyle as a shot at Kendrick Lamar, the supporters of the verse’s true target, Kanye West, allegedly retaliated by leaking the album early. Sean shot down the theory that Kanye did it himself, and with a new management team in place, seems confident that the album will return him to fans’ good graces and earn him the attention he deserves.

You can watch the video for “On Up” above.

Better Me Than You is out 8/9 via FF to Def Entertainment. You can find more information here.