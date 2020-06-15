Getty Image
Music

Pusha T Welcomes His Son, Nigel Brixx Thornton

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

Congratulations are in order for Pusha T as he welcomes his baby son with wife Virginia to the world. Pusha, who just two years ago mocked Drake for “hiding a child,” was excited to share the first public photos of his son with his followers on Instagram, revealing the baby’s birthdate and name: Nigel Brixx Thornton was born on June 11, 2020 and apparently shares a lot in common with much of Pusha’s rap material.

View this post on Instagram

NIGEL BRIXX THORNTON 🚀 JUNE 11 2020

A post shared by Pusha T (@kingpush) on

Unfortunately for Pusha and Nigel, like Drake’s recent photos of his own son, Adonis, Push’s revelation led to more than a few comments on Twitter cracking wise at his son’s name. “He’s so committed to the coke bars, baby’s middle name is Brixx,” wrote one commenter, while another observed yet another tie between Pusha and his rival: “Nigel Brixx sounds like a character on Top Boy.” Meanwhile, one eager fan of the beef between the two rappers noted that they were already “ready to see Adonis and Nigel Brixx beef.” It looks like hip-hop may have its own version of the Hatfields and the McCoys — that is, if some fans get their way.

Jokes aside, it’s good to see Pusha’s firstborn is healthy and Pusha is so happy to be a dad. Check out the photos and the reactions from the peanut gallery above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×