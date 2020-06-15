Pusha T Welcomes His Son, Nigel Brixx Thornton

Congratulations are in order for Pusha T as he welcomes his baby son with wife Virginia to the world. Pusha, who just two years ago mocked Drake for “hiding a child,” was excited to share the first public photos of his son with his followers on Instagram, revealing the baby’s birthdate and name: Nigel Brixx Thornton was born on June 11, 2020 and apparently shares a lot in common with much of Pusha’s rap material.

Unfortunately for Pusha and Nigel, like Drake’s recent photos of his own son, Adonis, Push’s revelation led to more than a few comments on Twitter cracking wise at his son’s name. “He’s so committed to the coke bars, baby’s middle name is Brixx,” wrote one commenter, while another observed yet another tie between Pusha and his rival: “Nigel Brixx sounds like a character on Top Boy.” Meanwhile, one eager fan of the beef between the two rappers noted that they were already “ready to see Adonis and Nigel Brixx beef.” It looks like hip-hop may have its own version of the Hatfields and the McCoys — that is, if some fans get their way.

Pusha T is confirmed Jamaican, named his son Nigel. Also, he’s so committed to the coke bars, baby’s middle name is Brixx. — Scammy Abraham (@Nigerianscamsss) June 15, 2020

Nigel Brixx sounds like a character on Top Boy. https://t.co/sNcuw1k8FT — Ahmed🇸🇴🇸🇴🇸🇴/Justice for Breonna Taylor (@big_business_) June 15, 2020

im ready to see adonis and nigel brixx beef already @wowthatshiphop letsgooo — brown boy (@twowordshady) June 15, 2020

Jokes aside, it’s good to see Pusha’s firstborn is healthy and Pusha is so happy to be a dad. Check out the photos and the reactions from the peanut gallery above.