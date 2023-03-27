Does Tyler The Creator Have A Child?

Has Tyler The Creator been hiding a child (© Pusha T)? Fans have good reason to wonder after the Hawthorne, California-raised rapper might have just coolly revealed that information in his new, previously unreleased song “Dogtooth.”

In the song’s chorus, he brags and warns listeners at the same time, “I’m tryna buy my neighbor house and turn it to a yard / If you don’t know my grandma name, then we ain’t really dogs.” However, on the final repetition of the chorus, he switches up that last line: “If you don’t know my daughter name, then we ain’t really dogs.”

However, it looks like that was just a bit of creative license on Tyler’s part. Shortly after the release of “Dogtooth,” the mischievous rabble-rouser denied having children on Twitter: “i dont have kids and dont plan on it hahaha,” he wrote. Of course… he could be trolling there, if he isn’t in the song. With Tyler The Creator, you never know.

i dont have kids and dont plan on it hahaha — T (@tylerthecreator) March 27, 2023

All the same, it does look like Tyler’s expecting; “Dogtooth” is just the first song from the impending release of Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale. As T explained on Twitter, “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST WAS THE FIRST ALBUM I MADE WITH ALOT OF SONGS THAT DIDNT MAKE THE FINAL CUT. SOME OF THOSE SONGS I REALLY LOVE, AND KNEW THEY WOULD NEVER SEE THE LIGHT OF DAY, SO IVE DECIDED TO PUT A FEW OF THEM OUT.”

CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST WAS THE FIRST ALBUM I MADE WITH ALOT OF SONGS THAT DIDNT MAKE THE FINAL CUT. SOME OF THOSE SONGS I REALLY LOVE, AND KNEW THEY WOULD NEVER SEE THE LIGHT OF DAY, SO IVE DECIDED TO PUT A FEW OF THEM OUT. — T (@tylerthecreator) March 27, 2023

CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale 3/31 pic.twitter.com/hKGw4aFoAS — T (@tylerthecreator) March 27, 2023

Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale is due on 3/31 via Columbia. You can find more info here.