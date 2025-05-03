Doja Cat has a love hate relationship with her fans. At one point, the “Say So” rapper even lost 250,000 online followers after airing out her grievance with them.

But every now and them Doja Cat lets her guard down for an intimate moment with her hive. Yesterday (May 2), Doja Cat broke free from working on her forthcoming album, Vie, to address a viral request from users. Over on X (formerly Twitter), Doja Cat agreed to release her previously teased song, “Crack.”

“It’s not the lead [for ‘Vie’],” she wrote. “I’m just giving it to the people who asked for it.”

Doja continued: “No relation to the album whatsoever.”

First off of the release of her F1 soundtrack tune “Lose My Mind” with Don Toliver, Doja fans can assume it will be a little while before “Crack” hits streaming platforms. But Doja’s mere confirmation is enough to hold most fans over.

Outside of “Crack,” Doja Cat’s album follow-up to Scarlet and Scarlet II: Claude will feature 16 new tracks. Several of those records including “Jealous Type,” “Lipstain,” and “Acts Of Service.”

At this time, Doja Cat has not revealed Vie’s official release date. For the time being, supporters are expected to exercise patience.