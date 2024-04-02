For a little while now, Doja Cat has been teasing a deluxe edition of her album Scarlet. Now, she has revealed more, and “revealed” is the right word there: She shared the cover art for Scarlet II: Claude Frollo today (April 2), and it features a photo of Doja facing away from the camera in a squatting position, which shows off her mostly bare backside.
Doja Cat announces deluxe version of ‘Scarlet’ titled ‘Scarlet II: Claude Frollo’ coming out soon. pic.twitter.com/9XP6KrVi0C
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 2, 2024
Back in January, Doja shared a working tracklist for the project, featuring songs called “Acknowledge Me,” “Head High,” “Gang,” “Masc,” “Rider,” Urrrge,” and “Hungry.” It remains to be seen how or if the tracklist will end up being different than that version. “Masc” is definitely included, as Doja is set to release the song soon.
In an interview on The Therapy Gecko Podcast in February, Doja explained her reasoning for naming the project after Hunchback Of Notre Dame character Claude Frollo, saying:
“Because he is like a… is he a tyrant? He’s like a… I feel like it connects to the story of Scarlet in some way. And if you look up his personality traits and who he is and his story, you’ll understand kind of the whole connection. There’s a control aspect, like he just abuses his power and his control and is just dogmatic and is just a total c*nt. And all Esmerelda wanted to do was just be creative and sing and dance, but nasty old Claude Frollo was just having a field day on her, just being awful and a bad guy, stinky man.
And this isn’t about anyone in… there’s not anything very personal happening to me with one person. Claude Frollo doesn’t depict a single person in my life. It’s like a metaphor for the people that creatives endure on a daily basis in a bigger picture, a bigger scale.”