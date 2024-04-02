For a little while now, Doja Cat has been teasing a deluxe edition of her album Scarlet. Now, she has revealed more, and “revealed” is the right word there: She shared the cover art for Scarlet II: Claude Frollo today (April 2), and it features a photo of Doja facing away from the camera in a squatting position, which shows off her mostly bare backside.

Doja Cat announces deluxe version of ‘Scarlet’ titled ‘Scarlet II: Claude Frollo’ coming out soon. pic.twitter.com/9XP6KrVi0C — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 2, 2024

Back in January, Doja shared a working tracklist for the project, featuring songs called “Acknowledge Me,” “Head High,” “Gang,” “Masc,” “Rider,” Urrrge,” and “Hungry.” It remains to be seen how or if the tracklist will end up being different than that version. “Masc” is definitely included, as Doja is set to release the song soon.

In an interview on The Therapy Gecko Podcast in February, Doja explained her reasoning for naming the project after Hunchback Of Notre Dame character Claude Frollo, saying: