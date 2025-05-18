From pole dancing videos to leaning into NSFW memes of her likeness, Doja Cat has built a reputation for her comedic antics. But it is a Doja Cat fan that has snatched the last laugh online.

Since shaving her hair off and flurry of new tattoos, the “Crack” rapper has undergone a massive visual rebrand. Now, Doja Cat’s beauty serves as the inspiration behind a new viral plushie. Over a TikTok, visual artist and crocheter Naomi Minor (or Naomi Cartoons) turned Doja Cat into an intriguing plushie. But, there’s a twist. The design depicts Doja Cat as if she existed within the Raving Rabbids video game series.

In the now-viral clip (viewable here), showed off her creation with a sinner grin. Well, shortly after the video was uploaded to the platform, Doja Cat fans showered the creator with compliments.

One even chimed, “Doja would love this.”

The supporter was spot on because shortly after, Doja gave her stamp of her approval

“Where do I buy it,” asked Doja in the comment section.

“Omg,” replied Naomi. “It was a custom order that someone had requested, but I would love to remake it for you.”

Now, users across TikTok have launched a countdown until the real Doja Cat and plushie Doja Cat are united. Unfortunately, that might take a while. Over on Naomi’s website custom order could take up to 5 weeks. However, in a behind-the-scenes video (viewable here), Naomi outlined the 10 and a half hour process of creating the beloved Doja Cat plushie. So, there is hope.