March 2 is coming right up, and movie fans know that’s when the 97th Annual Academy Awards are airing. Conan O’Brien is hosting the 2025 Oscars, and in the days leading up to the show, the Academy is starting to reveal who else will be involved in the broadcast.

Today, they announced that Doja Cat, Lisa of Blackpink, and Raye will be performing. They’ll actually all be performing together for “a showstopping celebration of cinema.” The three artists recently collaborated on Lisa’s new song “Born Again.”

This follows reports that Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are also performing.

Meanwhile, Lisa has been dipping her toes into acting with a role on the new season of The White Lotus. She recently said of the experience, “It is my first acting [experience] so I don’t know what to expect on set but everybody just being so supportive helped me a lot. […] I’m so nervous. I was sweating. I was like, ‘I can’t remember my lines.’ I’m blanked.”

Doja recently got a bit of acting in as well, when she starred in a new Super Bowl commercial for Taco Bell (even if they didn’t want her to).

Find the full list of Oscar nominations here.