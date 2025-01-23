We’re not far from the Super Bowl now, as the big game is set to go down on February 9. Now is about the time that the commercials start being shared online, and today (January 23), Taco Bell has unveiled their new Doja Cat-starring spot.

The ad starts by showing off a “Drive-Thru Cam” set-up at a Taco Bell location, which a voiceover explaining, “This year, Taco Bell is making fans the stars of their big game ad, not celebrities.” As this is happening, a couple in the drive-thru poses for a photo, and when they look at the shot, they notice they got photo-bombed by Doja.

An employee then chastises Doja, saying, “For the last time: No famous people!” Doja fires back, “I want to be in this ad!” They bicker band and forth before Doja eventually gives up and leaves… or rather, hides in the bushes.

Doja has fostered quite the relationship with Taco Bell in recent years. In 2021, she lamented the loss of the chain’s Mexican pizza and later landed one of her songs in a Taco Bell ad. The next year, she did a Super Bowl commercial for the restaurant, and later this year, she bragged about helping to bring Mexican pizza back to the Taco Bell menu.

Check out the commercial above.